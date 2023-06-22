A brother and sister team from Atlantis are asking for assistance getting to the United States to compete in an international pageant. Xavier Scott, 18, and his sibling Nikita, 21, aim to jet off to Las Vegas, Nevada, in August to showcase their modelling talents at a larney event.

Xavier holds the title of Mr Magnificent Man Icon (MMI) Africa while Nikita, who is wheelchair-bound was crowned the Magnificent Women Icon (MWI) Phenomenal Miss South Africa. According to Xavier, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them. “To be honest it is a lifetime experience and an opportunity that not many get to compete on an international platform and to bring the crown home to South Africa,” he said.

Nikita, on the other hand, will not compete but hand over the reins to the next recipient. The disabled persons activist, model and community worker said it would be a dream come true to make the journey with her little brother. “It feels very unreal, this would be my first time flying,” the excited youngster added.

However, neither of their parents are employed so the Scotts are struggling to raise the R100 000 they need for the trip. “This covers our flights, accommodation and our food as well,” Nikita explained. “We have been doing fundraising but due to load shedding people aren’t coming. The struggle is real.