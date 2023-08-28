In honour of Women’s month, Desere Arendse from Rosebank started an initiative called Healing Health Zone to assist women who are destitute, suffering from gender-based violence and past trauma. In addition, she also collects sanitary pads for vulnerable females. Desere started her initiative in 2017 to help women heal by offering walks or hikes and doing workshops, similar to AA meetings, she explained.

She is also at the forefront of calls to provide free sanitary pads to girls and women, to help bring an end to period poverty. AID: Healing Health Zone helps vulnerable women “There are a lot of girls and women living on the street and some who are recovering from drugs who also need sanitary pads, so when they have money they think twice to buy sanitary pads because they would rather buy a loaf of bread,” she said. “Government don’t support the less fortunate with all the period poverty going around and I strongly feel that if there is money for condoms which you can get anywhere in public hospitals and toilets, then why are our young women still falling pregnant and all these illnesses going around?

“So why can’t we as women, born with this biological upset, have free pads and the demand is so huge.” TAKES INITIATIVE : Desere Arendse of Rosebank Desere is sponsored by the Menstruation Foundation with free sanitary pads for vulnerable females, but ultimately wants the government to provide free pads at all public schools, to motivate girls to go to school and not stay home simply because they can’t afford to buy pads. On Saturday, she collaborated with Artists in Unity in Mitchells Plain to hand out free sanitary pads and also to inspire aspiring artists.