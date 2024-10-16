South African music sensation Tyla continues to push boundaries in her career by showing off her other talents. The Grammy-award-winning singer stole the spotlight at the Victoria’s Secret show in New York on Tuesday, October 15.

Besides a splendid performance, the “Water” hitmaker also unleashed her modelling skills. She showed her fans that she could walk the talk as she used to be a model when she was a child. She looked like the superstar she is when she landed on stage as an opening act wearing Victoria’s Secret lingerie and a gold set. She completed the look with the brand’s iconic angel wings and the crowd roared excitedly. Her fans were super impressed, praising her for strutting her stuff like a professional model on the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) @hauntingnights said: “I will never get sick of saying it ,Tyla was born to be a superstar. She just gets it! Not a single miss ever!” Another X user @pytbutterflies commented: “I want Tyla to win so bad! She has all the talent and the components to be a big superstar. Hope she continues to play her cards right!” Tyla also had a bonding moment with a South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel, who was also part of the show.

Tyla performs her new track "Push 2 Start" and "Water" at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/j5kz5QhGAK — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 15, 2024 While some people were not impressed with Victoria's Secret's comeback, which hasn't hosted a fashion show since 2018, we think the show was iconic because, besides Tyla's electrifying performance, there was a lot of diversity and inclusivity on the runway. The line-up included the industry's supermodels such as Anok Yai, who made her Victoria's Secret debut and is famed for being the first model of South Sudanese descent and the second black supermodel after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender model to represent the brand in 2019, also made her runway debut.