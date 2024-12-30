Chidimma Adetshina got the hele se backlash after seemingly revealing that both her parents are Nigerian. The South African-born beauty queen caused a helse controversy as she took a shot at the Miss SA title last year.

The 23-year-old model made it to the top 16 of the competition, but her heritage was questioned ahead of the finale after she claimed that she was the daughter of a South African mother and Nigerian father. On the eve of the 9 August gala pageant, the Department of Home Affairs announced that they were investigating a case of identity theft against her mother, who they claimed came into the country from Mozambique. Chidimma was forced to withdraw in disgrace, only for the organisers of Miss Nigeria to invite her to compete, with her going on to take the title and eventually finishing runner-up at Miss Universe last month.

However, in a recent interview on a Nigerian TV station, she has now apparently admitted to having full Nigerian parentage. Chidmma was 23 in South Africa, but now in Nigeria she is 39. In South Africa chidimma's parents were mixed of father Nigerian and mother Mozambiquen, now in Nigeria both her parents are Nigerian from Nigeria originally. pic.twitter.com/UY7NrUVptT — Anonymous (@AnonymousSA__) December 28, 2024 This means that according to law, she is not eligible for SA citizenship, despite being born here. During the interview, the host asked her: “Just for clarity, how are you South African?” She replies: “I was born in South Africa”

The host quizzes: “To Nigerian parents?”, to which she answered: “Yes, both.” South African Twitter exploded after the video clip was shared, causing it to trend wildly. Mense went after her looks, with @_HerchelleR saying: “She lost all the SA glow.”

@BarbNika0316 added: “She looks different, it’s like she’s been crying herself to sleep. I’d cry too if I had to leave the beautiful South Africa and go live in Nigeria.” @Mmandla77 was kwaad and sakked af: “She is a scammer. Her mom was first South African and then she became Mozambican and now Nigerian. A true Nigerian this one.” Chidimma, though, has vowed to heal the rift between Mzansi and Naijia, with mense from both sides saying lelike goed about each other on social media.