In a heartfelt announcement on Friday, 15 November 2024, Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa, revealed her withdrawal from the upcoming Miss Universe competition, which is set to take place in Mexico City tomorrow night. This decision comes amid growing concerns for her health, as acknowledged in a statement released by the Miss South Africa Organisation.

"It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns," the organisation stated from Mexico, where they have been supporting Le Roux during this challenging time. The 2024 titleholder expressed her gratitude to the South African public, stating, "I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe.

“Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me.” Le Roux’s voice carried a tone of resolve as she acknowledged the difficult nature of her choice. “However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” she added, reinforcing her commitment to her responsibilities as a representative of South Africa.

In their continued support, the Miss South Africa organisation emphasized Le Roux's courage throughout her ordeal, stating, "Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health." The statement made clear that both the organisation and Le Roux will respect her privacy during her recovery journey, expressing appreciation for the outpouring of concern and well-wishes from the community. "Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery," they said.

As preparations for the prestigious Miss Universe event unfold, South Africans are left to contemplate the significance of this heartfelt decision. The Miss South Africa pageant is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with Sun International, with S3 as the official broadcast partner and Africa Fashion International (AFI) as the official fashion sponsor.