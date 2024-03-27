The reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert was back in the Mother City this week to brighten up the life of a Steenberg mom. Natasha visited students at her alma mater, Boston City Campus, and met the Cape Town recipient of her educational advocacy campaign, the Natasha Joubert Collective bursary.

Single mom Shumeez Linnett is the breadwinner in her home and cares for her 10-year-old daughter and her younger sister of the same age. Thanks to the beauty queen, Shumeez is now studying for a certificate in financial planning after she applied for the bursary. The 29-year old mom is a bookkeeper for a UK-based company and says she works five days a week, but makes time to study via correspondence in the evening and on weekends. Shumeez Linnett with Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert. Picture: Supplied Last year Natasha launched a partnership with Boston City Campus, giving 16 adults a one-year academic scholarship at the institution.

These scholarships are for distance e-learning studies towards a full-time undergraduate qualification. The Study Buddy Fund also partnered with the Miss SA Organisation to fund another 15 students’ studies at Boston City Campus. Being the first in her family to study after school, Shumeez was delighted to meet the stunning model. Shumeez says: “It was an amazing feeling, she was very friendly and we had a great conversation which I appreciate. She shared an interest in what I’m doing and what my future plans are. She also said she would be in touch with me and see how my studies are going.”

Shumeez, who was one of 900 bursary applicants, told Natasha that this opportunity was a chance to better herself and her community. Shumeez explains: “It means a lot as it will help me to study further and allow me to become a role model to the people in my community. I want to assist people with financial decisions and help them grow their wealth. “Many people don’t know about saving for retirement and investment and I want to help them to understand both of those things and not only have a comfortable retirement, but build wealth for themselves and others if they can.”