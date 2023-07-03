Lyk my Janelle Monáe hou van haar kalborste te wys! Taking a page out of Janet Jackson’s playbook, Monáe flashed her right boob to the audience at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans on Friday.

The Make Me Feel singer took the stage in a black-and-white geometric-patterned set that consisted of a bikini top, shorts and matching hat. At one point during the live performance, Monáe lifted up one side of her top to reveal her breast. The 37-year-old’s perky bust was partially censored, as it had a pink flower-shaped sticker discretely covering her nipple.

Topless: Janelle Monáe However, Essence Fest is not the first time Monáe has flashed her breasts in recent months. In May, the Glass Onion star sent the internet abuzz when a video of her showing off her boobs during a live performance went viral. Monáe’s fashion sense has evolved in recent years. She first stepped out onto the Hollywood scene wearing designer suits that presented a much more conservative look.

However, last July, the musician gave a glimpse of the less-clothed version of herself by sharing a shot of herself topless. The Earthly Pleasures and Hidden Figures star wrote alongside it: “Topless beaches in Ibiza hit different…My ancestors hyping me up will always keep me adventurous.” Monáe then posed topless for the June 2023 cover of Rolling Stone and confessed in the magazine that she feels “much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.”