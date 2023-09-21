The Under-14 girls team from Tramway Football Club in Southfield is exceeding expectations and have been cleared to participate in the biggest youth soccer tournament in the world next year. This season, the talented team participated in the Cape Town Tygerberg Football Association Premier division and had a 100% record win, clinching all 15 of their games.

The girls are also in the final of the Knockout division, which will take place on September 30 in Green Point. Tramway Football Club Picture supplied In 2023, the football club will celebrate 100 years of existence. For the past seven years, coach Harold “Potz” Johnson has been coaching the women’s division exclusively. “The reason I started the girls team was because my daughter wanted to play soccer but she didn’t want to play with boys, so my wife encouraged me to start coaching girls,” he explained.

“We started off with six girls and now we have three girls teams and one ladies team, with approximately 42 girls and ladies who play competitive football, week in and week out. “In the seven years, two girls who have come through the junior ranks are part of the South African U17 girls team and a handful of girls are playing in the highest division in the Western Cape Sasol Women’s League. “We participate in any girls tournaments that pop up in the Western Cape, we get an invite because of the reputation we have built over the seven years,” Harold added.

INSPIRING: Coach Harold Johnson.Picture supplied The girls are true champions and will be participating in the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, next year. The Gothia Cup is the largest youth football tournament in the world, with 900 teams from 13 countries participating. Harold added: “Being a community club, resources are at a minimum for Tramway Girls, yet we still manage to exceed expectations and more recent results.