Sanolene Nell says she has what it takes to be the next Miss South Africa but first she must conquer Miss Teen World SA. The teen entered the beauty pageant in July where she is currently a quarter-finalist and one step closer to kicking off her modelling career.

But she is in need of your vote to go further. “I want to be an inspiration to other females and I feel like I can make a difference to women out there by inspiring them to become the best version of themselves and to help them be confident in their own skin,” she says. BACK OUR GIRL: Get Sanolene to next stage “I am boosting my confidence levels based on other females who inspire me.

“I never entered a beauty pageant like this one but I used to enter modelling competitions at school from the age of 10 years old. “There used to be a competition every year which I entered till I reached high school.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanolenè Nell (@sanolene.nell) The teen especially admires reality TV queen Kim Kardashian and says: “The fact that one woman can inspire many more females makes me want to be one of them and inspire the young women in South Africa.”