Former Miss South Africa and longest-reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will make her acting debut in the upcoming American historical epic film, The Woman King.

Taking to Instagram this week, Zozi, 28, made the announcement: “I am so honoured and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film, The Woman King (@womankingmovie).

“It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility.

“Forever grateful and looking forward #TheWomanKing,” she said in the post.

Written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King will star Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, John Boyega and South Africa’s very own golden girl, Thuso Mbedu.

Thuso and Zozi won’t be the only familiar faces for South Africans.

Shot on location here in Mzansi, other familiar faces who have signed on are Masali Baduza, Seputla Sebogodi, Thando Dlomo and Makgotso Monyemorathoe.

Grammy Award-winner Lebo M created five original songs for the film.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures on 16 September 2022.

Kwaai, ne? You go, Zozi!

