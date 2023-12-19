The Bishop Lavis meisie recently teamed up with Sony Music and has released her first single. Zoë who reached the Top 4 on Idols SA Season 9, recently also made the Top 6 in the Afrikaans reality show Die Kontrak.

The 29-year-old says her music career really took flight after she was booted off Die Kontrak and signed on with Sony Music in November.

TALENTED: Zoë Zana from Bishop Lavis

Zoë says: “After Die Kontrak season 3 episode 1, I got an Instagram message from Vusi Leeuw, the president of SAMIC [South African Music Industry Council], with the interest of working with me as an artist to help further my career as my personal guide and additionally offered me a deal with Sony Publishing because he believes I write good music.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes because not only is this a big deal, but he also is the man who discovered people like Mandoza and HHP, and so many more iconic people in the music business.”