Singer Zoë Zana is ending 2023 on a high note.
The Bishop Lavis meisie recently teamed up with Sony Music and has released her first single. Zoë who reached the Top 4 on Idols SA Season 9, recently also made the Top 6 in the Afrikaans reality show Die Kontrak.
The 29-year-old says her music career really took flight after she was booted off Die Kontrak and signed on with Sony Music in November.
Zoë says: “After Die Kontrak season 3 episode 1, I got an Instagram message from Vusi Leeuw, the president of SAMIC [South African Music Industry Council], with the interest of working with me as an artist to help further my career as my personal guide and additionally offered me a deal with Sony Publishing because he believes I write good music.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes because not only is this a big deal, but he also is the man who discovered people like Mandoza and HHP, and so many more iconic people in the music business.”
Zoe released Don’t Let Me Go on 8 December and says the song started as a melody in her head while listening to the radio.
Vusi says: “Two or three months ago, I started seeing videos of her performances on Die Kontrak S3 and it really impressed me.
“I finally decided to reach out to offer her a music publishing contract as a songwriter with Sony Music Publishing, that led to me connecting her with DJ Rough, resulting in Don’t Let Me Go and from here on out we will continue to work together for a breakthrough as a rebranded artist.”