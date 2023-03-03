Party for a good cause on Saturday at Buren High School to raise funds for baby Cairo, who was born with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect called AVSD. Cairo will be undergoing heart surgery on March 7 at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital. The family is hosting an old-school comedy show dance featuring Eugene Matthews, Keenan Cerff and TikTok comic Graham Jacobs, along with DJ Bubu, Good Hope FM’s DJ Q, DJ Joey and DJ Jared. Doors open at 5.30pm and R100 gets you in.

It’s the official opening of Club Oscars nightclub tonight at Norway Street in Ravensmead featuring Barkie, Mr Tapout, Weh Sliiso, Scottish SA and more. Tickets cost R50 and doors open at 9pm. The Backyard Bash 2.0 returns this weekend with headliners MJoyner, Cream Machine, Scottish SA and club favourites DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, DJ MC, HB Funk and more. Gates open at 1pm tomorrow until 10pm. R90 entry fee and R100 after 6pm. Location: 24 Amber Street, Forest Village Eerste River. Presenting the first edition of Cosmic Saturday featuring Bubu, Boyzn, Simpra, Tools Umazelaphi and many more at D410 Owen Road. Entry is free before 9pm and food, drinks and hookah available. The time is 4pm until late.