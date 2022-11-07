Daar’s it nou mense! Springbok star Elton Jantjies has finally admitted to jolling with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

According online reports, the Bok flyhalf wysed his wife Iva Ristic that he had been involved with Simjee for several months. The 32-year-old allegedly made the confession when the couple landed in Japan. Jantjies said he was ashamed and saddened by his actions.

It was further reported that the couple were working on their marriage. Ristic said she had suspected Elton had a stukkie on the side because she wondered where his money was going to. “I always had my suspicions because there were plenty of times when I would wonder where his money is going,” she was quoted online.

“The multiple flights booked for the two of them only, and the separate hotels they have been booking for months when on the Boks tour, was just one of the many signs that this affair was going on for a while.” IT’S TRUE: Zeenat and Elton She said she planned to do right by their kids and move on. On September 12, news of the affair surfaced while the Boks were on tour in Argentina.

Both Jantjies and Simjee were sent home, although SA Rugby denied that they had broken any team protocols at the time. Also, Jantjies vehemently denied all the claims, while Simjee told Rapport – the newspaper that broke the story – to “retract and apologise” for the negative sentiments cast on her. Hmmm, wat gaan sy nou sê?