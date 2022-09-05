Maltrap rapper Kanye West has admitted that he is addicted to porn and that it “destroyed” his family. The Donda rapper was talking about Kris Jenner, who manages Kylie and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, supporting her daughters as they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007, respectively.

NIE ouma: Kris Jenner at Kim’s Playboy shoot “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do,” Ye began in an Instagram post on Thursday, reportedly addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie’s former personal assistant. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he pakked uit. This was one of the many Instagram posts the I Love It hitmaker shared, skelling uit his former skoonma, as well as Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and TV personality Charlamagne tha God.

In his first post, West greeted “Hilary” and “Mark” telling them that they were “gonna take me off Instagram”. West has previously disagreed with his four laaities going to their school, which he also picked out. In a second post, he shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person (presumably Kim) asked him “to stop”.

He responded: “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say-so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?” He told Kim that “they will not do Playboy and sex tapes” and to “tell your Clinton friends to come get” him. “I’m here,” he ended his message, but he wasn’t klaar.