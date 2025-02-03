Jennifer Hudson is praising our onse eie Cape Town-born Idol winner Yanga Sobetwa. And the 23-year-old singer couldn’t be happier. The young musician told the Sowetan she felt validated that her 2018 performance had caught the attention of Hudson and hoped to one day collaborate with her.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer recently discovered a throwback video of Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa performing her hit song If This Isn’t Love during the 2018 season. Hudson was clearly impressed, sharing the clip on Instagram and writing: “I cannot believe I am just seeing this now. Yanga, you did that! “If This Isn’t Love will always have a special place in my heart, and it was a joy hearing you sing it. I’m a fan!!!”

AWARD WINNER: Jennifer Hudson Yanga was equally touched by the compliment, responding in the comments: “Oh my! This is so humbling, thank you Ma, you are amazing.” Yanga went on to share with the Sowetan that: “The Bible says that your gift will make a way for you and I’m seeing it come to light. “The most surprising element about all of this is that I performed it seven years ago, but I’m still receiving love – not just from people worldwide but the song’s original singer.