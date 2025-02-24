IT SEEMS that Tyla has caught the attention of Hollywood heavyweight, Will Smith. The American actor has given our local meisie her flowers following her recent success and stardom.

This comes after the Grammy Award-winning star became the first African artist to have a solo song reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. In a recent conversation with international streamer Felix Lengyel, Will Smith praised the 23-year-old. While discussing African music, particularly Afrobeats, Smith highlighted how Tyla has captured the world’s attention with her music.

FAN: Will Smith With two Grammys on his eie shelf as part of rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, Big Will says: “I’ve been listening to a lot of world music. I love what is happening in Africa. “I love what Tyla’s doing. We don’t even think about it that way, but she is the first real African pop star. She is a new thing the world has not really seen.” Tyla’s breakout hit “Water” made history by making her the first African artist with a solo track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.