A touch of Madness presents Fired Up Fridays with Jitsvinger tonight, featuring Garth Soul on the decks at 112 Nutall Road in Observatory. Tickets cost R100 per person and the show starts at 8pm.
Hanover Street presents Chad Jones tonight, featuring Hanover Street residents DJs. Ladies enter free until 10pm, entry costs R80 and the party starts at 9pm till 3am.
NV Funk and Lenneth Bowers is bringing a Strand Shutdown tonight at Empire Nightclub, featuring resident DJs, Ivy and Brooklyn. Doors open from 7pm and tickets cost R50.
Heavy Levels Entertainment presents Influencer tomorrow night at Empire night club with a meet and greet with Tyrone Dinges, featuring HBB Funk, DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, DJ Notorious, DJ Mixit and IVY. Doors open from 8pm and R50 is the entry fee.
82 on Beach Strain presents a Traffic Light Party tomorrow night, featuring Radiokillers, Hummer, Yaam, Marty9 and Robin and Azul. Cost of admission is R30 before 10pm and R50 thereafter. Doors open from 8pm.