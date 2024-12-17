Global sensation Tyla can’t seem to get enough of the Cape.
The popstar rukked a sold-out Grand Arena at GrandWest two Thursdays ago.
It was part of her two-city homecoming tour – with other up in Tshwane last weekend.
But the pretty girl from Joburg just couldn’t stay away from the Fairest Cape.
This weekend, the Water hitmaker was spotted out at popular Khayelitsha club Rands.
The 22-year-old was out to make the ding ruk with rapper Nasty C.
@baddie_naz 🙆♀️ #nastyc #tyla #audiomarc #pushtostart #randscapetown #cpt #concert #groove #ivyson @Tyla @Nasty_CSA ♬ original sound - Nazli Petersen
Tyla was seen on stage showing off her signature dance moves and calling clubbers to join her as she moved her sexy lyfie.
The packed Rands Summer Session crowd went mal.
But Rands wasn’t the only Kaapse sighting of the pop sensation.
She was also spotted at Mojo Market in Sea Point.
Dressed in baggy jeans, a hoodie and a cap, the singer tried her best to blend in with the cool-kids crowd.
Known of its variety of food, drink, live music and it’s vibey patrons, the mense weren’t geflous by her disguise.
@themojomarket You never know who you’ll see at Mojo Market! Welcome home @Tyla 💦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #mojomarket #capetown #tyla #fyp #foryoupage #tiktoksa #tiktoksouthafrica #mojomemories ♬ original sound - The Mojo Market
Surrounded by her entourage and security team, she stuck out like a sore thumb, with eagle-eyed fans catching her on video.
It was a packed weekend for the star, who performed at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles via satellite link from London on Thursday night.
Up for five awards, Tyla scooped two – namely the Top Afrobeats Song and Top Afrobeats Artist.
She was beaten to Top R&B Artist by SZA, Top R&B Album by Chris Brown and Top R&B Song by Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby.
While Water was her entry for the award, she used the opportunity to drop a new single.
Shake Ah is off the deluxe version of her self-titled debut album, while she also performed Push 2 Start in what looked like an impromptu setting.
Later on her crew also shared videos of them partying at sunset in larney Camps Bay, with the Dezemba truly gears kicking in after the long weekend.