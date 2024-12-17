Global sensation Tyla can’t seem to get enough of the Cape. The popstar rukked a sold-out Grand Arena at GrandWest two Thursdays ago.

It was part of her two-city homecoming tour – with other up in Tshwane last weekend. But the pretty girl from Joburg just couldn’t stay away from the Fairest Cape. This weekend, the Water hitmaker was spotted out at popular Khayelitsha club Rands.

But Rands wasn’t the only Kaapse sighting of the pop sensation. She was also spotted at Mojo Market in Sea Point. Dressed in baggy jeans, a hoodie and a cap, the singer tried her best to blend in with the cool-kids crowd.

Up for five awards, Tyla scooped two – namely the Top Afrobeats Song and Top Afrobeats Artist. She was beaten to Top R&B Artist by SZA, Top R&B Album by Chris Brown and Top R&B Song by Tommy Richman’s Million Dollar Baby. While Water was her entry for the award, she used the opportunity to drop a new single.