It’s a double celebration for the Minstrel fraternity as the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade 2024 event coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA). If last year’s success is anything to go by, The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade, which will take place today, expects to yet again draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people - with roughly 15 000 to 20 000 minstrels participating.

“Spectators can expect another exciting, fun-filled day of colour and the ghoema beat. This year the troupes will parade straight down Darling Street (no golden circle) and the public can access the new Hollywoodbets Purple Mile , opposite the City Hall. Four new Grandstands will be erected, to host 180 people on each platform. Spectators can gain access to the prime viewing area on a first come first served basis.

The HollywoodBets Cape Town Street Parade and the Hollywoodbets and KKKA Annual Kaapse Klopse Competitions at Athlone Stadium constitutes the largest cultural festival in Africa and certainly the largest and oldest in South Africa and are major vehicles for social cohesion and the empowerment of communities on the Cape Flats,” said Muneeb Gambeno, Director of KKKA. The city centre's streets between Rose Street in the Bo Kaap and Hanover Street in District Six will host performances by minstrel troupes from all over Cape Town, continuing the long-standing custom and heritage of Tweede Nuwe Jaar, which has been observed in the region for more than 115 years. What makes this year even more special is that it is the 20th anniversary of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association.

“Whilst our organisation is young relative to the century old Klopse tradition, we believe that we have already contributed to significant improvements in the history of the carnival - something that we are committed to continuing with, for the benefit of the people of the carnival,” said Gambeno The yearly celebration is the city's longest-running carnival and a vital component of its cultural legacy. Marching through the city's streets are thousands of people dressed in brightly coloured satin and sequins uniforms, matching umbrellas and creative face art while jolling to banjos, trumpets and drums to create their distinctive & music.

The troupes are arranged such that each performance occurs independently, giving spectators a chance to hear and jol with their favourite troupe. The brass band provides the melody whilst the percussion provides the heartbeat so that the voorlopertjies or non-instrument players can lead the way with flashy dance routines. Adorned in colourful outfits with traditional minstrel music playing throughout the day, the festival has become a part of the city’s heritage. So, it comes as no surprise that the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade is supported by the City of Cape Town.

“The Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade is an event with huge historical and cultural significance to the people of Cape Town. It represents the rich heritage of our beautiful city and means so much to thousands of Capetonians who have grown up with the culture associated with Minstrels and the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. The City of Cape Town’s annual support for the event is to ensure that we can contribute to preserving this history and culture for the next generation. We are looking forward to seeing all the troupes entertain and welcome the thousands of spectators along the streets,” says JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security. The entertainment starts with an opening ceremony from 13h30 on the Grand Parade with celebrations continuing until 10pm.

The choral competitions will again be presented over a five-week period at Athlone Stadium - under the same banner of the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade - in January and early February. Troupes will be separated into two groups and compete on separate dates. Among the categories in which the troupes will compete are the grand march pass, junior and senior drum major, best-dressed troupe, and Klopse Jol. Tickets for the stadium competitions are available for purchase at Computicket: https://computicket-boxoffice.com/e/hollywoodbets-kkka-kaapse-klopse-competition-n7dHhX