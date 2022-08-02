The Kat is out of the bag! Expresso Morning Show viewers will get to see a familiar face grace their screens on Monday, August 8, as Katlego Maboe returns to the small screen.

S3 and Cardova TV confirmed on Tuesday that the television host will be making his “highly anticipated return”. The TV presenter and musician, who was embroiled in a high-profile jolling scandal and legal battle, has had his name cleared and has slowly been making a comeback. Kat and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Monique Mulller made headlines in 2020 after a video of the couple arguing over Kat ‘jolling“ was leaked on social media.

In the video, Monique accuses him of giving her vuilsiek, which she said jeopardised her chances of having a second child. Kat was later suspended by Expresso, while OUTsurance also removed his TV adverts. In a statement on Tuesday, the channel said the courts had absolved Kat of the allegations made against him.

The statement reads: “After a protracted legal process, the courts absolved Maboe against these allegations in January 2022. “On his big return next Monday, Katlego will be in conversation with Graeme Richards in what promises to be an emotional sit-down as Katlego unpacks the challenging journey he has been on over the past two years and how he got back to himself.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expresso Show (@expressoshow) Maboe himself added: "It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment - being back to the place I called home for a decade.

“I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.” He concluded: “I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all." Cardova TV MD, Patience Stevens also stated that “domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against”.