World-renowned singer and songwriter Jonathan Butler took to TikTok to say he was racially profiled at an American restaurant after the manager followed him to his car to find out if he had tipped the waiter who served him and his friends. The Goose & Gander restaurant is situated in Napa Valley, California.

The South African music icon said: “I must say we had a great dinner. The bill came and I paid the bill, and we took care of the bill as well as the server. “As we were leaving the restaurant, the manager decided to follow me to my car. “I turned around and I said what’s the problem, and he asked me this question, ‘did I take care of the server at the restaurant’.