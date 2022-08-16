World-renowned singer and songwriter Jonathan Butler took to TikTok to say he was racially profiled at an American restaurant after the manager followed him to his car to find out if he had tipped the waiter who served him and his friends.
The Goose & Gander restaurant is situated in Napa Valley, California.
The South African music icon said: “I must say we had a great dinner. The bill came and I paid the bill, and we took care of the bill as well as the server.
“As we were leaving the restaurant, the manager decided to follow me to my car.
“I turned around and I said what’s the problem, and he asked me this question, ‘did I take care of the server at the restaurant’.
“I have never been followed out of a restaurant in my life. He showed so much lack of respect for me and all of us who ate at the restaurant.
“I don’t think he would do it to a white person, but he felt comfortable to do it with me to find out if we took care of the server.”
@jonathankennethbutler Goose and Gander is a restaurant in Napa Valley CA. The manager followed us out thinking we hadn’t tipped our server… I’m deeply offended. This stuff has to stop. We should all be treated with decency and humanity. #humanity #jonathanbutler #samusiclovers🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #jazzfestival #jazzfestival2022 #SA #samusic🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #samusic #SAmusic #jazz #jazztok #jazzfest #musicfestival #musicfestivals #musicfest #equility #equity #onelove ♬ original sound - Jonathan Butler
Butler said that he went back into the restaurant to confront the manager who then tried to talk his way out of it, saying that he didn’t mean to offend him.
Butler said he was ‘deeply offended’.
“We’ve got to get rid of this mindset, just because of the colour of my skin and the way I dress that he had the right to follow me out to my car …”
IOL reached out to Goose & Gander for comment, but there was no response.