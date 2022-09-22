Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford is joining CapeTalk radio. The announcement was made on Thursday morning as part of a line-up shake-up to the morning shows as the station gears up for its 25th birthday celebrations next month.

Ford will take over the 9am to 12pm slot from Lester Kiewit from Monday, October 3. The former Heart FM presenter left the station in December after having accused the then-head of radio innovation, Denver Apollus, of bullying in the workplace and orchestrating his abrupt departure. Kiewit will replace Refilwe Moloto in the breakfast slot, and the new show will be called Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit.

Moloto will be spreading her wings under the Primedia Broadcasting banner. “My nearly four years at CapeTalk and Primedia Broadcasting have been the surprise journey of a lifetime,” said Moloto. “I have truly embraced my experience and have been bowled over by how warmly audiences have embraced me back – in Cape Town and beyond. While I will miss my morning audience dearly, I am thrilled about my new role and can’t wait to tackle the challenge of curating world-class content for the diverse audiences Primedia serves across the group.”

Kiewit made the announcement during his show on Thursday, when he was joined by Ford in the studio. “This was a natural selection for him to return to radio. Clarence Ford will be your new host between 9am and 12pm on CapeTalk,” he said. Ford said it was serendipitous how radio found him: “I remember listening to the very first broadcast on CapeTalk so many years ago. I would surf the dial and inevitably end up back on CapeTalk,” he said.

“I’ve been listening to you (Lester) and Refilwe for so many years. The first time you were on air, I got your number from an ex-colleague and called to tell you that this was the place for you to be,” he added. The former Heart FM presenter said when reflecting on the voice CapeTalk has, it was easy to see its value to its 4.5 million listeners. To Kiewit, he said: “It’s absolutely surreal to permanently take up this space which you’ve filled with such excellence. It’s a privilege to share this microphone, and I promise to treat it with the utmost respect.”