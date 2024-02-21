He already stole millions of hearts in South Africa with his energetic dance moves and now he has gone global. Dirkco Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, better known as Klein Kwagga, shot to social media stardom in 2023 when he showed off his dance moves to the popular Afrikaans song, “Lyfie” by Bernice West, at his sister’s school concert.

The little boy told the TV show host that he got on stage and showed off his moves in the hope of winning a chocolate. His mom admitted that there were a few moves that she didn’t know of that came out on stage. “You are my favourite ‘What I’m Liking’ I’ve had on my show,” said Clarkson after she liked the post that made him famous.