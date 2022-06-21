RushTush is the only coloured on the cast and is aware of the conversation but this is not dampening her spirit, instead she’s hoping to use the platform to inspire other women. Fans of the housewives franchise are waiting in anticipation for the next local adaptation of the international reality series which is, “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” (RHOCT).

The announcement of the cast of the Cape Town housewives’ created something of a social media frenzy with many fans looking up the profiles of the ladies who will serve viewers drama and opulence. IOL Lifestyle’s Instagram Reel was filled with comments from viewers who were excited to see Rushda Moosajee, popularly known as RushTush, is among the Cape Town housewives. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) When it comes to the social media streets, RushTush is what can be described as Insta famous, with an impressive social media presence.

She has a global following of over 70 000 and almost 3 million impressions per week on Instagram alone. IOL Entertainment recently spoke to the fitness mogul, who runs an app RushTushFit to find out more about the entrepreneur, wife and mother of three boys. Many viewers have commented about the representation of Cape Town women on the cast, with some feeling that the cast does not properly represent the racial demographics of the province.

RushTush is the only coloured on the cast and is aware of the conversation but this is not dampening her spirit, instead she’s hoping to use the platform to inspire other women. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) “There will always be conversation and people will never be satisfied. I’m very happy to represent women of colour and showcase what a strong, independent coloured woman can achieve. I hope to inspire and motivate women,” she shared. RushTush's family life is something she openly shares with her followers. The term “housewife'' may be an easily understandable one but in 2022 the idea of a housewife has shifted from what many knew 10 years ago.

When it comes to the role of a "housewife" RushTush wouldn't exactly describe herself as a traditional wife as she has taken her own approach to being a wife. "In my community I’m notorious for breaking boundaries and pushing envelopes on the stereotypes of Muslim women and the roles they play,” she shares. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) “When it comes to traditional, I switch up the narrative in my home and my husband and I have a flow that works for us. We communicate well as a team and share tasks and responsibilities.

“I wouldn't be the mother, wife and powerhouse without him complimenting and uplifting me, and likewise for him. We are a formidable team." Any mother who is working a full-time job can tell you that it’s no ‘pap n vleis’ journey, now imagine having three boys and running a business. RushTush reveals that her days “are wild and full”. A typical day in her life starts with a cup of coffee, nothing like caffeine to get someone going and a cuddle session with her boys.

RushTush of ‘Real Housewives of Cape Town’ reveals who she really is “My husband sees to school runs while I defrost. I have an incredible support structure and honour my nannies. I’ll do my work while the babies are around then head to gym,” she tells IOL Entertainment. “Sometimes I’ll take the boys with me to the gym, maybe a bite to eat for them or we will run errands. I love to include the little ones where possible in my day, even when I’m working I would take them to meetings and shoots lol,” she added. Now throw in filming a reality show in the bag, how does she do it all, one has to wonder? RushTush does admit that filming the show was “incredibly hard” for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) “Being away from the kids for such long hours, my heart aches. I am a woman of commitment so I saw things through. I missed cooking meals the most and cuddling with my kids,” she shared. Now when it comes to RushTush being on the show, her fans and followers can expect the same transparency she gives them on her social media platforms. Viewers can get to really know her, especially in her diary sessions. A good diary session is always entertaining - any Real Housewives fan can attest to that. “I’m not one to perform in a circus,” she says.

Cape Town follows in the steps of Joburg and Durban. Many of us may not remember all the drama from the Joburg wives but aboMnge from KZN are still on the top of many of our minds. The stakes are high for the cast after all they live in Cape Town, they have a reputation to live up to but as Rushtush says “the flavour is unmatched” in Cape Town. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) Quick 5 with RushTush

1. What are your views on aesthetic beauty treatments? It’s a hell yeah! 2.What do you do to unwind/de-stress?

Online shop!!! Spending time with my friends! 3.Who's your favourite SA designer and why? I have so many! I adore Kat Van Duiden, she is fierce, takes risks and is a bad-ass. I adore Crystal Birch, she is also a pioneer, I love her work!

4. Luxury brands you're obsessed with? I cannot get enough of Bottega Veneta and of course Chanel! 5.Can you cook? What's your favourite dish to cook?