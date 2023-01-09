Kaapse hip-hop artist Ismail Jamalodien, aka Young Smiley SA, dropped the music video for his treffer titled Lekke this weekend. The single was released at the end of July on Spotify.

Jamalodien says the song was outside of his comfort zone as it’s a drill beat. “It was my first time jumping on a drill beat, I came up with the concept ‘lekke’,” he explains. “The music video is shot at a house in Tafelsig and the Grillfather in Westridge. The storyline starts where I am just chilling in the house watching TV and a guy comes knocking on my door, telling me to come outside there is a lekker vibe, everyone is chilling and having fun.”

Come jol buite: The musice video for lekker is propvol energy Jamalodien, 36, from Eastridge, Mitchells Plain says that he chose music after seeing the effects of drugs and gangsterism in his community and almost fell victim himself. “What affected me mostly was to see my own blood brother change into this gangsterism, so I made a choice to show the youth there’s a better way out; not just music-wise but sports-wise as well because I play soccer.” “I almost got pulled into this gangsterism but things got hectic because there came too much trouble to my mommy’s house when I was younger and I made a choice this is not for me,” Ismail explains.