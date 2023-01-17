Shakira has defended her latest song after it was branded a “diss track” targeting her ex Gerard Piqué and his new goose. The 45-year-old singer said the “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53” track was for “women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant”.

She said on Instagram about the song, which has reached the top of Spotify's Top 50 Global chart: "I never thought what for me was a catharsis and a release would go straight to number one in the world. "I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant. "Women who defend what they feel and think and raise their hand when they don't agree – they are my inspiration."

Some social media users accused Shakira of "misogyny" by releasing a song that appeared to target her ex, while her supporters said she was turning her "bad experiences" into artistic material, like many singers before her. Shakira and former Spanish footballer Gerard, 35, ended their relationship in May after 11 years, and the singer has been reportedly planning a move to Miami with their two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Her new song, which has so far only been released in Spanish, has been interpreted as a "diss" and "revenge" track aimed at her ex, who is now with his 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia, with whom he was rumoured to be cheating before his break-up from Shakira – as she sings lines including: "I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."