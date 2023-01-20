Gather the family and take a trip to the V&A Waterfront this Sunday for a free concert featuring one of South Africa’s most exciting young performing artists, recognised locally and internationally. Keanu Harker grew up in Belhar and currently resides in Cape Town. The Cape-born talent is a natural song writer and recording artist, and writes all of his own music.

Not only is he able to captivate and enthuse an audience with his unique soulful voice, but his stage presence and vibe are something incredible to witness! His styles or genres include R&B, soul, funk, pop and gospel. So this is definitely a concert not to be missed. The V&A Waterfront Take the Stage series presented by MTN is a platform for emerging South African musicians and musical ensembles to showcase their talents.