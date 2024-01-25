Africa’s premier electronic dance music festival Ultra South Africa recently announced that global superstars Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture will be headlining the 2024 festival with Major League DJZ and Shimza as support acts. With a month and a half to go before the main event, the festival continues to bring South African fans the best electronic music as the final line-up and stages are announced.

South African hometown hero Kyle Watson and British DJ Melé have joined the bill for both Cape Town and Johannesburg, with Watson performing on the main stage and Melé on the Resistance Stage. In a bid to bring South African festival goers a diverse and high-quality experience, Ultra South Africa is also excited to announce the addition of Mzansi’s biggest names in dance music.

For Cape Town audiences, Dean Fuel, Mia and Timo ODV will be performing on the main stage while Dwson, Fka Mash, Jamiie, Leighton Moody B2B Cassiem Latief and Roz will perform on the Resistance Stage. In Johannesburg, Ulatra South Africa confirmed that CINIMIN, Dean Fuel, DJ Zinhle and DJ Kent will be performing on the main stage while Blanka Mazimela, Da Capo B2B Kitty Amor, Jamiie, Shamiso, and Suraj B2B Euggy will be adding their flair to the Resistance Stage.

Johannesburg festival-goers will once again have the chance to revel in two specially-curated stages; The Smirnoff Storm Room and Club House. South African hometown hero Kyle Watson has joined the bill for both Cape Town and Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

The unforgettable line-up on these stages features DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, 2wobunnies, Kelvin Momo, Kooldrink, Lelowhatsgood, Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo, Sio, Thakzin, and Tyler ICU. On the Club House Stage, Darque, Das Kapital, DJ Buhle, Jevan Binder, Kasango, Lazarusman, Naak, Roger Goode B2B Kyle Cassim, Timo ODV, Trancemicsoul, Tristan Urwin and Vimo will be live on the decks. Ultra South Africa 2024 will take place on Friday, March 1 in Cape Town at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, and on Saturday, March 2 in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec.