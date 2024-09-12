South African superstar Tyla keeps winning, collecting awards at almost every top awards ceremony internationally and locally. Her trophy cabinet is steadily growing; she already has a Grammy, Billboard, BET, Metro FM Music, Basadi in Music and now she has a MTV Video Music Award.

Tyla won the VMA for Best Afrobeats for her smash hit "Water", she was nominated with Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Tems and Lojay. During her acceptance speech for her award, Tyla reflected on her win, calling it “special, but also bittersweet”. "This is such a big moment for Africa [and] African music," began Tyla, as she became the first South African artist to win a VMA.

“This is just so special, but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeat[s]. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse, it is more than just Afrobeats. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) "I come from South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture, and I just want to shout out [to] all the Afrobeats artists in this category with me." Afrobeat music evolved in Nigeria in the late 1960s by Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and has grown into a global phenomenon, while amapiano is a sound originating from the townships of South Africa and has also become a global sensation.