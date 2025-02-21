TYLA is cooking again and this time around it’s not the pap en wors she made for British Vogue, but rather her smash hit Water that reached one billion streams on Spotify. “Water” has been making waves since its release in July 2023, and its impact on the music scene has been undeniable.

The hit single was released as part of Tyla’s critically-acclaimed self-titled album, which showcased her unique blend of pop, amapiano and R&B. Since the release of the single, the song has seen a lot of success. By October 2023, it had reached 1 million streams on Spotify, featuring a viral dance challenge that took the world by storm and a remix with US rapper Travis Scott, as well as Marshmello. Water topped various music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, where it reached No. 7 and went to No. 1 on the US Afrobeats songs chart.