Grammy award-winning musician Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, has finally released her self-titled debut album, which features her chart-topping singles as well as collaborations with local and international artists. Apart from “Water”, which won the inaugural Golden Gramophone for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys Awards show, “Tyla” also includes the song’s remix with Travis Scott as well as “Truth or Dare”, which has been climbing up the music charts.

Her 14-track offering also includes new songs such as “Intro”, which features fellow award-winning amapiano South African artist Kelvin Momo. She has also worked with American singer Becky G on the track “On My Body” as well as “Jump”, which features Gunna & Skillibeng. Other hits on the album include “Butterflies”, “Safer” and “Breath Me”.

“OUT NOW!! Now go STREAMMMM AND BUYYYYY,” Tyla wrote on Instagram as she announced the release of her album. This caption accompanied a snippet of the music video for her single “ART”, which is also on the album. Fans were thrilled about the release of “Tyla” and many took to the comments section to congratulate the 22-year-old.

This included @tylaclub_ who wrote: “Amazing!!! I knew my Tyla stocks were going to be worth a lot one day but I didn't know they'd be priceless. I don't know if what I typed makes sense, I haven't slept 😂.” @jumpman_cool added: “I’m in love with it already and I’m only 3 songs in ❤️.” @Eyeattracti0n posted: “Lets gooooooooooooooo Africa to the woooooorld.”

@lisamadibe also posted: “Let’s go! Wishing you the best with your album. God bless your talent, brand and business! To many more opportunities and worldwide experiences. Beyond proud of you.” Tyla’s new album release comes after she was forced to cancel her upcoming international tour and Coachella gig due to an injury. In a statement released on her social media accounts earlier this month, she explained that it was a tough decision to pull the plug on her tour at such a pivotal point in her career.

“It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan,” she explained at the time. “For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has become more agonising as the severity of the situation. “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour.