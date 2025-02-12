ONE of Tyla’s biggest fans, high-school student Mollwane Madiba, took to TikTok to ask his celebrity crush to be his date for the upcoming matric dance. In a creative approach, the brave laaitie gathered his schoolmates to create a visually-stunning TikTok video, showcasing their school spirit, support for Mollwane, and his devotion to the Push 2 Start hitmaker.

The video features students asking: “Who do you think Mollwane is taking to M[atric] D[ance]?” followed by all of them answering “Tyla, obviously”, since it’s well known that he’s one of Tyla’s biggest fans. As the video progresses, the question on everyone’s mind is: “Where on earth is Mollwane?” The suspense builds until Mollwane finally appears on screen, nervously but charmingly asking Tyla to be his matric dance date.

His skoolmaatjies and TikTok users are all rooting for him, praising his courage and creativity. The video has garnered significant attention on the app with over 200 000 likes and over 3 000 comments. TikTok user Tana commented: “Yoh, I support. Tyla needs to pull up.”