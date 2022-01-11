Bob Saget, the comedian and actor best known for his role in TV sitcom Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos in the 1980s and 90s, died Sunday at age 65.

According to the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, he was found in a hotel room in Orlando.

The comedian had recently launched a stand-up tour with the first two dates in Florida at the weekend, and performed in Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday night.

His loved ones, including wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and 29-year-old Jennifer – who he had with ex-wife Sharri Kramer – have broken their silence on his sudden death.

They said in a statement to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

As soon as the news broke, there was a flood of tributes from fellow actors and comedians.

Full House co-star John Stamos tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

