The film and television fraternity mourns the death of the internationally acclaimed actress Connie Chiume, who died on Tuesday at Garden City Hospital. Acclaimed for her immense impact in the creative space, Chiume is well-known for her many on-screen characters, which include roles in hit TV shows including “Mohlolohadi”, “Yizo Yizo”, “Zone 14”, “Rhythm City”, “Housekeepers”, “Grassroots”, the Marvel movie “Black Panther”, and “Gomora”.

The Chiume family confirmed her death, requesting privacy as they grieved her loss. “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. “Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on August 6, 2024. The family will communicate further details and ask for privacy during this difficult period.’’

Tributes poured in on social media as fans and industry friends spoke fondly of the indelible mark she left in the entertainment industry. Actor Spaces, a platform celebrating African film, television, and theatre excellence, honoured the actress for her significant contributions and powerful performances. “A curtain call to legendary multi-award-winning actor and arts activist Mam'Connie Chiume. Your remarkable contributions to our industry and powerful performances worldwide have left an everlasting imprint. We will always remember and honour your impact.”

Leera Mthethwa, a renowned actress, shared her admiration for Chiume’s vibrant spirit on social media, further revealing she was always committed to combating industry issues. “Mama. This is unbelievable, like death is brand new. You were so vibrant, full of life, and ready to fight the ills of this industry for and with us. Re latlhegetswe e le ruri! You’ll never be forgotten, Mababy. Rest with the angels, saints, and stars. We love you.” Broadcaster Lerato Mbele also shared a tribute on X and said, “A colourful life, stellar career, and joie de vivre. Mam’ Connie was a prolific actress, but it’s in the latter years that her star shone bright and her international profile rose. A testament to ‘slow & steady wins the race’. She received her flowers. Deservedly.’’

For her contribution to the arts, Chiume was also bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th Royal Soapie Awards, the 16th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), and the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in the US. The awards recognise major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry. [email protected]