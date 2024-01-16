South African-born comedian and television presenter Trevor Noah has clinched a long-deserved Emmy win. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards saw ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

The Emmys finally took place on Monday night four months after the ceremony was initially meant to take place, due to the writers and actors strike. This is the show’s first win in this category since Jon Stewart stepped down in 2015 and in his speech Noah showed love to his predecessor who called him up despite many having doubts about him. “Wherever you are my friend, thank you for calling me up,” quipped Noah.

Little known fact: while this was Trevor Noah’s first Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, he has another for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series - The Daily Show for his Between The Scenes segment in 2017. pic.twitter.com/W4ZgJtRXsB — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 16, 2024 Noah, who left ‘The Daily Show,’ in his acceptance speech gave thanks to his entire team, bringing them all on stage with him and of course threw in a joke or two. He remarked that the only reason his show won was because the television academy moved ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ to scripted variety series.

During a Q and A after the awards, Noah was asked who would be his replacement and joked about “thinking about it the whole night.” Trevor Noah sarcastically dismisses question about his “Daily Show” replacement as he and his team celebrate winning the Emmy for variety talk series. https://t.co/FbYy7454ds pic.twitter.com/BTS94C10Xd — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024