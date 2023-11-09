Lace up your running shoes and join Mitchells Plain Titans Athletic Club for their annual half marathon on Saturday. Among the fastest growing running clubs in the Mother City, the club’s premier race, supported by the City of Cape Town, attracts 3 000 runners who participate in a 21km race through Mitchells Plain, including Baden Powell Drive.

There will also be a 10km race and a 5km Fun Run, all starting at Rocklands Sports Complex, with the first race starting at 6am. IN ACTION: Justin Valentine Chairperson Justin Valentine says: “We at Mitchells Plain Titans are proud of our area and annual race that’s been ongoing for the past 13 years. “Our race has brought unity in our community and we have living testaments of how peoples’ lives have changed over the years. On race day we bring the gees. If you’re not a runner, come and enjoy the 5km race with your family and friends and enjoy the festivities.”

Supporters are advised to line the routes to cheer on runners from Rocklands towards Baden Powell Drive and Mnandi Beach, before heading back to the Rocklands Sports Field for a photo finish. IN ACTION: Anthea Ganger Several roads will be temporarily closed around the route. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith adds: “The Mitchells Plain Titans half marathon means more than just a race for many of its participants.