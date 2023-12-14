TikTok sensation Zubin Pietersen has bagged his degree in International Studies from Stellenbosch University. The multi-talented internet star from Paarl shot to TikTok fame in 2023 with the catchy songs he records in his bedroom and has gained popularity both locally and internationally.

The 22-year-old has accumulated more than 275 000 listeners on Spotify, 300 000 followers on TikTok and caught the attention of The New York Times earlier this year. Born into a musical family, Zubin tried his hand at writing songs during the Covid-19 lockdown and said he had no idea he was going to become famous for it. A self-confessed introvert, Zubin now has a fast-growing fan base stretching as far as Indonesia and Malaysia.

STUDIED: Zubin, 22 His haunting indie song Letter For You has become a TikTok anthem of sorts, and has been streamed more than 400 000 times since being released in July. His music has also been a hit on 5FM, which played his songs more than 500 times this year. On Monday, the young man received his degree, saying: “It’s not just my achievement, it’s a culmination of the sacrifices my family made to get me here. Walking across that stage was surreal, an experience I’ll treasure forever.”