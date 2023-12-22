Residents at the Pride Shelter were treated to a yummy Christmas dinner on Wednesday night.
Opulence Catering Services under the leadership of Bradley Carstens hosted the event where the 23 residents and three staff also received gifts.
Mr Sovereign Western Cape, Garth Arnolds, also joined the party and shared a message of hope, while Alfonso Malgas and Bradley gave the Christmas scripture reading and sermon.
Bradley tells the Daily Voice: “We decided to host the dinner as we saw in the past that people in the LGBTQIA+ community usually get overlooked by sponsors for events like these. With the help of Gayle Meyer and some friends, we managed to pull it off by feeding everyone and having a small Christmas gift for each.
“Opulence Catering also pledged to do one meal per month for 2024 for the Pride Shelter.”
The residents enjoyed traditional Christmas food including gammon, tongue and soutvleis, followed by trifle, chocolate cake and fruit mince pies.
The spread was laid out in the garden of the Oranjezicht facility and Pride Shelter’s Shu’aib Sampson says: “What a stunning gesture during this season of giving, caring and love.
“The holiday season is not a good time of year for many of our beneficiaries, myself included. With most of us being ostracised by family and friends for being part of the LGBTQIA+ community, having lost all possessions, etc. we have no place to call home, let alone a family.
“Our space is not just a safe space, but also a brave space.”
Shu’aib adds that donations of any kind to the shelter are welcome, including toiletries, food, clothing and shoes.