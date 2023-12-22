Opulence Catering Services under the leadership of Bradley Carstens hosted the event where the 23 residents and three staff also received gifts.

Residents at the Pride Shelter were treated to a yummy Christmas dinner on Wednesday night.

Mr Sovereign Western Cape, Garth Arnolds, also joined the party and shared a message of hope, while Alfonso Malgas and Bradley gave the Christmas scripture reading and sermon.

Bradley tells the Daily Voice: “We decided to host the dinner as we saw in the past that people in the LGBTQIA+ community usually get overlooked by sponsors for events like these. With the help of Gayle Meyer and some friends, we managed to pull it off by feeding everyone and having a small Christmas gift for each.

SPOILS: Residents were given Krismis gifts

“Opulence Catering also pledged to do one meal per month for 2024 for the Pride Shelter.”