Cape Town is not only known for the award-winning beauty of Table Mountain and the Atlantic Seaboard, but also its host of talented singers and performers. A fitting tribute to artists who have raised the bar on so many levels will be on full display this weekend in the heart of the Cape Flats.

The Greatest South African Song Book show will feature many of Cape Town’s favourites who will highlight and pay respect to the legends who paved the way. Producer and community activist Rif’at Browers aka Roland B says he approached the “heavy weights in the industry, those with the strong vocals to pull off this special project”. Producer and community activist Rif’at Browers He adds: “The legendary diva Madeegha Anders who graced people with her presence more than 30 years ago in the District 6 the Musical production will do a fitting tribute to that period of her life.”

The concert will also showcase SA’s Got Talent finalists, the PJ Twins, while unapologetic performer Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd will make sure her presence is felt as she pays tribute to acts such as Mango Groove and more. Legendary diva Madeegha Anders. Pictures supplied Another artist on the line-up is Kashiefa Blaauw who some will remember from the musical ‘Remembering the Lux’, she will be showing her love to the one and only Brenda Fassie. All of this will take place at the home that started it all, the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

Asked why he chose this venue to pull of his showcase, Roland says: “You can’t overlook what this venue means to people like Johaar Mosavel, the late Shaleen Surtie Richards, and if you want to dig deeper, we can talk about the late Joseph Gabriels, who many would’ve forgotten, all come from the Eoan Group. “Mosavel went on to perform for the royal family in England, Shaleen went on to be the most awarded actress in this country, while Gabriels performed at the La Scala in Italy, I hope this will give people an idea as to how important this institution is to so many of us.” Roland goes further to say: “So many who have walked through the doors of the Eoan Group in District 6 and later here in Athlone would certainly understand why this is the right venue for this special tribute.

“This iconic institution celebrates 90 years in existence so this is a moment to make history,” he says. Other artists on the line-up include RJAY & LK who are known for their hit song Wikkel Wikkel, while yours truly is honoured to be the host of this entertainment spectacular. The show promises to take the audience on a journey down memory lane and back again.

Other legends who will be tribute are Sonja Heroldt, Miriam Makeba, Vicky Sampson, Joy, Lionel Petersen, Taliep Petersen, Zayn Adam and more. Roland B also has an exclusive offer for Daily Voice readers, whom he believes are ardent supporters of the local arts and entertainment industry. If you buy one ticket, you get one free.

Contact Rif’at Browers on 061 441 4411 or speak to Areeb Chaudhry on 0748194545 to book your tickets. The concert takes place on Friday 26 May, doors open at 19:00. The show will commence at 19:30.