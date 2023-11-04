The biggest event on the pride pageant calendar has arrived and the wait is over for Miss and Mr Sovereign Western Cape 2023. Come Saturday night, the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone will be dripping in sparkles as the annual event returns to crown pride royalty.

The 2023 edition will see 16 finalists take to the stage and put their best foot forward in themed wear, swimwear and evening wear as they vie for these prestigious titles. This year, Mr Sovereign will make its debut in the 14-year existence of the event. Pageant director Barry Reid says the decision to add this section comes as a tribute to event co-founder Mark Donough who passed away due to Covid-19.

From left Former Miss Sovereign WC pageant Director Mark Donough, Former CPT Queen Adrienne Galagatsi and Miss Sovereign WC pageant Director Barry Reid. Reid says: “This was Mark’s dream. “He believed that after seeing the success of the Miss side, and the most amazing role models who are our previous queens, as well as the voice and confidence pageantry gives to those who enter, the time was right to extend the opportunity to both gay males and trans men.” He adds that the pageant is more than just entertainment: “It also serves as a vehicle to educate our communities to respect and show tolerance towards people from diverse sexual orientation, cultural, religious and racial backgrounds and stands firm in the belief that deconstructing and breaking down the barriers of shame and intolerance are important steps in creating a just and equitable society.”