Hollywood couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher decided to call it quits on their marriage because they reportedly aweled over parenting and work duties. The Borat star and Wedding Crashers actress confirmed on social media on Friday that they had filed for divorce last year after more than two decades together.

An insider has revealed to Us Weekly that the British actor, 52, and Australian actress, 48, clashed over their acting and family commitments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) A separate source told the publication that Sacha and Isla - who have children Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9 - had “furiously argued” about “conflicting filming schedules” as well as responsibilities to the kids. The stars shared a statement on social media to announce the news of their split and an image of the pair in tennis whites featured in the photo uploaded to go with the announcement.

They said: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.” “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”