THE cast of Coyote Ugly are reuniting after 25 years and they’re doing it for a great cause. Legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s cult classic took the early 2000s by storm with its carefree characters, sexy babes, romance and hit soundtrack.

Not to mention, it started the club body shots craze. The movie starred Piper Perabo as aspiring singer-songwriter Violet Sanford. She moves from New Jersey to New York, chasing her dreams.

But she ends up working at the Coyote Ugly bar, where the female bartenders are bad ass and have vuurwarm dance moves. Her co-stars included supermodel Tyra Banks Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, Izabella Miko, Melanie Lynskey, John Goodman, and Adam Garcia, plus an appearance by singer LeAnne Rimes, who performed the movie’s chart-topping hit Can’t Fight the Moonlight. Lynskey, who played Violet’s bestie Gloria, spilled the beans about next Wednesday’s reunion, with the cast doing a screening and Q&A for the Global Empowerment Mission’s California wildfire relief efforts.

The star of the Showtime series Yellowjackets tells Insider magazine: “We’re all gonna get back on stage.” One of the film’s stars, Banks shared that her house was one of those destroyed in the fire in LA last month. UITGEBRAND: Tyra Banks lost her home She told Australian morning show Sunrise: “We were at a friend’s house here and we were celebrating just having fun.

“I kept checking my phone, not for my house, but for friends and family, making sure they were evacuating and everything. “And then I asked my partner, I was like, ‘I’m seeing something here, what do you think?’ and he [nodded]. “I just pulled it together and just didn’t say anything to my friends and just stayed in that moment, and then we went home and we cried and we had our moment.”

Meanwhile, Garcia, who played Violet’s boo Kevin O’Donnell, hailed Bruckheimer for making the hit movie. He tells Bang Showbiz: “[Jerry] Bruckheimer is… a genius, so he crafted something that the critics [weren’t too fussed about], but it did pretty well at the box office. “I know people who weren’t born when it was on, and they’re like ‘It’s my mum’s favourite film, and now it’s mine…”