Katlego Maboe has been announced as the host of Deal or No Deal South Africa. Described as a “game show match of nerves, instincts and raw intuition”, Deal or No Deal has entertained audiences across more than 50 countries and will do so now in South Africa.

Lala Tuku, SABC’s head of local content, explained why Maboe was the perfect choice to host the “very special show” in a press release shared with media. “His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode of Deal or No Deal is an emotive, highly charged journey for both contestants and viewers,” said Tuku. Deal or No Deal is a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime game of chance, where contestants select one of twenty sealed boxes.