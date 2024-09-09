Grammy Award-winning artist STING is shaking things up again with the launch of his “STING 3.0” Tour, presented by Cherrytree Music Company and Big Concerts. With virtuoso guitarist and long-time collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), Sting will perform the most electrifying hits from his timeless discography.

Another Big Concerts experience is powered by Hot 102.7 FM and in association with KFM 94.5. The “STING 3.0” Tour kicks off at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on March 22, and then heads to the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on March 25. Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the front man and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career.

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 Grammy Awards® and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. The “STING 3.0” Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalogue through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart),” released September 5, on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records. “STING 3.0” SOUTH AFRICAN TOUR ITINERARY

Saturday, March 22 – Pretoria – SunBet Arena, Time Square Tuesday, March 25 – Cape Town – Grand Arena, GrandWest JUST ANNOUNCED! @OfficialSting is coming to the SunBet Arena, Time Square on 22 March 2025 and the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 25 March 2025 with his new power trio for the STING 3.0 Tour! Tickets on sale Friday, 13 September at 9 am. Mark your calendars for a night of electrifying… pic.twitter.com/UarDgsnkIo — BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) September 9, 2024 The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on Wednesday, September 11, from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8.59am on Friday, September 13.