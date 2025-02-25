STEVE Hofmeyr is alweer innie limelight with a new song for Afrikaners to rally around. With US President Donald Trump hitting out at the South African government over “land grabs” targeting white farmers in the last month and offering the group refugee status in America, Afrikaner voices have been prominent recently.

Just last week, a rally at the US Embassy in Pretoria attracted around 3 000 people, waving placards in support of Trump and singing apartheid-era national anthem Die Stem. And now Hofmeyr has added his stem to the chorus. Announcing his nuwe treffer Oranje, the Agter Elke Man star wrote on Facebook: “I wanted to sing this song in this year, 2025 AD, in which the Afrikaner is not seen as the world’s muishond for the first time in 125 years; in which our cries are heard and believed for the first time.

“May the world know of us, a small, void minority, against the eternal grain… he who travels well and in Africa, with his alien climate, the most ruthless of all continents, found her salvation. “Know about us. Know us now. Learn from us. And if you will, envy our fearlessness, our peculiarity, our humanity and the friendly dog fearless blood rushing through our veins. Orange is our colour. Our blood too”. The new song is sure to spark emotions in SA, with Afrikaners having mixed responses to Trump’s offer and President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the new Land Expropriation Act into law.

Trump’s announcement from the White House has generated a mostly negative response within SA, with reactions ranging from disbelief to outrage. Kallie Kriel, the chief executive of AfriForum, an Afrikaner advocacy group, voiced his organisation’s steadfast commitment to SA’s future, despite the turbulent climate surrounding such discussions. While the Presidency has said that the new “repeals the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975, aligns expropriation processes with the Constitution”, the debate rages on.

According to Section 25 of the new Constitution, it recognises expropriation as an essential mechanism for the state to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid. Controversial star’s new ‘Oranje’ song is sure to cause a stir ORANJE: Steve Hofmeyr in song