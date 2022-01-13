Pearl Thusi has revealed that her employees have been robbing her blind under her nose.

In a series of tweets, the actress and TV host expressed her disappointment at the people who had she trusted with her “property”.

“My home staff has been stealing from me. I’m hacked,” said the 33-year-old.

“The saddest thing is when staff in your home steal from you, it’s like losing family.

“And without proof of who did it – you have to pay for their crime to let them go or deal with the CCMA. That’s actually crazy.

“The stuff is just missing and no one knows what happened but they’re the only other people with access to the property missing. I’m actually hurt. I really cared for these people.

“Home staff such as helpers practically run other people’s households.

“They raise the kids while the parents are working, they uncover all the family secrets and they ultimately get integrated into the family, hence it’s hard to get rid of them.

“But what happens if one suspects that their staff is stealing from them?”

While many offered messages of support to Pearl and offered advice on what steps she should take, others concluded that she is paying her staff peanuts and that’s why they helped themselves to her stuff.

“Tell me about it. My cousin who was working with me was stealing clothes, wigs, etc.

“She had started using my bank cards. Only caught her nge (through) bank notification. Trust nobody,” shared Gigi Lamayne.

“Yoh inzima le (it’s a tough one) sorry. If you decide to let them go please do so via the correct processes i.e. disciplinary hearing, give them a right to state their case etc.

“To avoid CCMA and them slandering you on social media. All the best with finding new staff and people you can trust,” tweeted Zoe September.

“When you paying people enough, they will never steal from you, surely you paying them for washing your underwear not for their efforts they do on your compound.

“You guys got money, please pay people enough,” said Siphe Gophe.

Another user who goes by the name @Izindabazabantu said: “When you pay employees peanuts they pay themselves.”

