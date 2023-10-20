South African music sensation Uncle Waffles has announced that she is in the running for two Grammy Award nominations for her latest project Asylum and hit single Yahyuppiyah. The international superstar DJ shared the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday night.

The announcement also coincided with the two-year anniversary of the viral video which thrust the 22-year-old into instant global fame. The two Grammy nominations would be under the categories Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance, which is a new category at the prestigious music awards, reports IOL. “It’s been an amazing year, I’ve played 100+ international shows this year alone and I’m soo greatful [sic] for everything that continues to happen in my life,” Uncle Waffles shared.

"Today marks the two-year anniversary since my life changed and I'm in awe at what has happened since, and this part of my journey is even more exciting as I'm proud to announce that I'm in the running for two Grammy nominations. "I need my babysss to share this post for me !! If you're a member of the @recordingacademy, l'd appreciate your support." Uncle Waffles went on to thank everyone who made Yahyuppiyah such a success, including collaborators Justin99, Pcee, Tony Duardo and Chley.