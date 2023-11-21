Cape Town-born hip hop star Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, made musical waves from beyond the grave when he scooped multiple awards at the 2023 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) over the weekend. AKA’s music and creativity was celebrated posthumously where he won the hotly-contested Male Artist of The Year, as well as Best Collaboration for “Lemons (Lemonade)” featuring Nasty C.

His album, Mass Country, also bagged the Best Engineered Album for Robin Kohl & Itu. The SAMAs were held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine on Saturday, following weeks of drama after it was suddenly cancelled in Durban. AKA led the pack with six nominations, and his proud parents Tony and Lynne Forbes were on hand to receive the awards on his behalf.

DELIGHTED: Tony and Lynn Forbes In her acceptance speech, an emotional Lynn said: "This occasion is so special, it is a full circle moment for us. In 2021, Kiernan won Best Male Artist at the SAMAs and to stand here tonight to accept this award in his absence is just the most incredible honour. Thank you South Africa. Thank you Africa and thank you Megacy." Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small reigned supreme with four wins, including Best Duo/Group of the Year, and Best Produced Album for KOA II Part 1. KwaZulu-Natal gospel superstar Ntokozo Mbambo took home Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for Lavish Worship.