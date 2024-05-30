Jon Bon Jovi has spilled the tea that his laaitie Jake Bongiovi married actress Millie Bobby Brown in a “small family wedding”. During an appearance on The One Show, the 62-year-old rocker said of the newlyweds: “They’re great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

Joy: The star couple got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram screenshot Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, who met in 2021 and got engaged in 2023, were enjoying a family vacation in the Maldives last spring when he proposed during a scuba diving session. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, the Stranger Things actress said: “Basically, I was on holiday with my parents and Jake. I had a feeling; I packed a white dress just in case, let’s just say that, and I had my [nails] done in the way I wanted. “I don't like surprises, I usually know when one is coming. There were conversations before we left about proposals and what I would like, what I wouldn’t.

“We were in the Maldives, so Jake and I were diving one morning, his parents were there. “A few months before, he said he would never propose while diving. And I thought he wasn’t going to do it and then when I went under - it was actually an hour of diving - before he did it.” Proud father: Jon Bon Jovi. Picture: Leanne Knuist/SAPA But the British beauty was so excited, she dropped the ring and panicked that it would disappeared forever in the seabed.