Singing sensation Bianca Prince from Belhar has been invited to Los Angeles in the United States where she might get the opportunity to sign a record deal. On October 14, the teen auditioned for the DMH Talent Agency and scouts of iPOP Los Angeles (International Presentation of Performers) at Camps Bay High School to pursue opportunities abroad in the arts and entertainment industry. Bianca wowed the judges and audience with her rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

Bianca says: “I was very nervous because there were hundreds of talented people, but when I started singing I just gave my best. Later that night, I was informed that I will be going to LA and I couldn’t believe it because this will be my first international trip.” BORN PERFORMER: Bianca Prince is only 15. She will be in LA from December 23-31 for a boot camp where they will be joined by celebrities on the last day, and will showcase their talents in front of various agencies. The 15-year-old says her favourite musicians are Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

The soprano singer regularly performs at church, weddings, funerals and events, as well as for the klopse at Athlone Stadium, and she also joined the South African Youth Choir to sing for President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Grade 9 learner from Tygerberg High School would love to become a school teacher, while still pursuing her singing. Proud parents Carol and Brian describe their daughter as an optimist and say it’s clear when she is out because then their house is “doodstil”. Proud parents: Carol, left, and Brian, right. Pictures supplied Bianca will be accompanied by her mom and they need about R100 000 to cover their stay in LA.